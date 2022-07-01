Peterborough's new pizza restaurant looks almost finished

The Franco Manca restaurant in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, nearing completion.

The Franco Manca restaurant has been taking shape for a couple of months – the former Boots Opticians store on the corner of Cathedral Square and Long Causeway has undergone a major refurbishment.

Bifold doors now open out onto the Square with alfresco dining under awnings at the sourdough pizza specialist expected to boost the 60+ covers indoors.

The expanding company tweeted about the “hive of activity” in Peterborough this week, with photos of deliveries and the oven going in.

And while there has been no indication of when it will open its doors – the website merely says “coming soon” – it is understood to be opening on Monday.