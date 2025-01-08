Peterborough's Camra branch reveals the 2025 Pubs Of The Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A micropub and two traditional ‘locals’ have taken top honours in the Pubs Of The Year for 2025 announced by the Peterborough branch of Camra.

Taking the Overall Pub Of The Year title was The Vine at Coates, which was also voted the Rural category winner by the Camra members – a remarkable achievement for the couple who only took over in the summer of 2023.

Kris Lunn and June Bailey admit to being “pretty shocked” when the announcement was made during the Camra monthly meeting on Monday night held at The Bumble Inn in the city centre, the 2024 City Pub Of The Year.

“The two of us run the pub so it is difficult to get to meetings but because we had been nominated and it was held at The Bumble we made sure we got cover at the pub so we could go to hear how we got on,” said Kris. “Even being nominated is pretty special so when we found out we had won the Rural award we were gobsmacked.

The Vine at Coates - Peterborough Camra branch Overall Pub Of The Year and Rural Pub Of The Year

"Then when the committee members announced we were overall winners it was amazing, We were pretty shocked.”

June had worked behind the bar at The Vine for more than a decade, and Kris had looked after the cellar, when they were asked if they were interested in taking over – and they haven’t looked back despite the “blood, sweat and tears” that Kris says have gone into making the pub what is is today.

"From the start we wanted it to be part of the community and family friendly, serving the best beers possible, which is why keeping the cellar right is so important to us.

“And it has all come together in the 18 months leading up to this recognition,” he added.

The Letter B at Whittlesey Peterborough Camra branch Town Pub Of The Year

The Town Pub Of The Year for 2025 is the Letter B (BBQ and Brews) in Whittlesey – described by owner Adam Turbanski as “old fashioned but in a good way” .

Adam took over two years ago and runs the food side of things at the pub – burgers and meat he smokes himself.

“I own and run the business but the credit for this award must go to my bar manager Sarah (Hickling) and she deserves it,” said Adam.

"She chooses and orders all the beers and tries to order from all the local breweries plus a few further afield.

The Wonky Donkey is Peterborough Camra branch City Pub Of The Year

“The most important thing, I think, is consistency – our customers know what to expect when it comes to what we serve, and we try to keep it interesting.

"I think they come for the atmosphere too – it’s quite old fashioned but in a good way.”

And the City Pub Of The Year award has gone to The Wonky Donkey in Fletton, a micropub opened five years ago by brothers Dave and Andy Williams.

"We opened up to be a community pub as Fletton had lost all its pubs and people needed somewhere to go,” says Dave, who has seen The Wonky Donkey regulars raise thousands of pounds for charities and local groups.

"We also wanted to sell great beer and in the last five years have gone from strength to strength and been awarded Merit, Gold and LocAle awards from the Camra branch.

"It was great to win City Pub Of The Year and congratulations to Kris and June at The Vine, who are doing so well with the place, we try to go as often as possible, and to the Letter B where Sarah is doing great things.”