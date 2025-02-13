Peterborough's Brewery Tap doing 'everything we can' to keep pub 'busy and safe' as police request licence review over 'violent incidents'

Concerns about underage drinking and violent incidents not being reported to the police have been raised.

The owner of the Brewery Tap has said that the pub is doing everything it can to stay busy and safe after Cambridgeshire Police requested that the licence of premises be reviewed.

The constabulary has said that its concerns are regarding the “safety of the public and staff, due to violent incidents of a serious nature that have occurred at the premises.”

The pub on Westgate currently holds an alcohol, live music and various other live entertainment licences between the hours of 10am and 5am Monday to Sunday.

The Brewery Tap in Westgate.

Owner Paul Hook said: “The Brewery Tap has got busier over the past year. The police have some concerns and we are working with them to make sure that we deal with those.

"We are in discussions and we are doing everything we can to make sure that the Brewery Tap stays busy and safe.

“All of the things we are being asked to do, we are pretty much doing already so it’s about monitoring the situation.”

The Brewery Tap will remain open as normal while the licence review process takes its course.

The objectives of the request by the force is stated to be ‘The Prevention of Crime & Disorder,’ ‘Public Safety’ and ‘Protection of children from harm.’

Documents state that the police intend to submit evidence of violent incidents of note that have occurred at the premises, which will demonstrate the serious nature of its concerns about the lack of control the management have of the premises.

On one of these occasions the management allegedly failed to report a serious assault to police.

Police have also stated that they have intelligence that several underage persons drank at the premises prior to an affray that occurred in the city centre.

The application states: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary as a responsible authority respectfully requests the licence be reviewed and consideration be given to the removal of the current DPS, additional conditions added to the premises licence and a suspension of the licence due to the seriousness of the incidents.”

The licence review will ultimately be decided by Peterborough City Council at a date yet to be confirmed.

All representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by March 6.

To view the licencing in documents in full, visit https://apps.peterborough.gov.uk/Registers/Licensing.aspx?ID=130190.