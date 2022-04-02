Peterborough Vegan Group resumes ‘food shares’

Peterborough Vegan Group meetings are back

The group will meet on Wednesday, April 6 at 7pm and Wednesday, April 20 at 7pm.

The first meeting will be a regular food share hosted by Paul and Nicola. The second will be a special one-off workshop for Earth Day hosted by Kim Coley.

The group will be meeting at its new home at the HackSpace - Unit B, Peartree Business Centre, in Bretton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-organiser Paul Benton stated: “We are very grateful to The HackSpace for hosting our food shares. Please bring a £1 donation to cover the cost of utilities.

“Everybody is welcome at the shares – if you can, please bring some vegan-friendly food to share – it can either be homemade or shop-bought.

“Even if you are unable to bring food – we realise times are tough – please come and enjoy the social aspect of these events and talk to fellow vegans, vegetarians and those interested in a vegan diet.

“We realise veganism has grown massively over the past few years and now vegan-friendly food is available everywhere. However, we still believe the sharing of ideas over vegan food and meeting new people is something we’ve all missed over the past two years.