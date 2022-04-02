Peterborough Vegan Group resumes ‘food shares’
Peterborough Vegan Group is to restart its monthly food shares after a covid-enforced absence.
The group will meet on Wednesday, April 6 at 7pm and Wednesday, April 20 at 7pm.
The first meeting will be a regular food share hosted by Paul and Nicola. The second will be a special one-off workshop for Earth Day hosted by Kim Coley.
The group will be meeting at its new home at the HackSpace - Unit B, Peartree Business Centre, in Bretton.
Co-organiser Paul Benton stated: “We are very grateful to The HackSpace for hosting our food shares. Please bring a £1 donation to cover the cost of utilities.
“Everybody is welcome at the shares – if you can, please bring some vegan-friendly food to share – it can either be homemade or shop-bought.
“Even if you are unable to bring food – we realise times are tough – please come and enjoy the social aspect of these events and talk to fellow vegans, vegetarians and those interested in a vegan diet.
“We realise veganism has grown massively over the past few years and now vegan-friendly food is available everywhere. However, we still believe the sharing of ideas over vegan food and meeting new people is something we’ve all missed over the past two years.
“The Earth Day event will be a chance to design artwork inspired by the event over some delicious vegan food.”