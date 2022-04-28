Peterborough Vegan Group is holding a food share.

Co-organiser Paul Benton stated: “We are once again grateful to The HackSpace for hosting this share and look forward to seeing regular event faces and, hopefully, welcome some new friends."

Anyone attending is asked to bring a £1 donation to cover the cost of utilities.

The food shares restarted last month and Paul added: “Anybody of any age and dietary choice is invited to the shares – if you can, please bring some vegan-friendly food to share – it can either be homemade or shop-bought.

“Even if you are unable to bring food – we realise times are tough – please come and enjoy the social aspect of these events and talk to fellow vegans, vegetarians and those interested in a vegan diet.”