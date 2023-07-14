Peterborough restaurateur's Three Peaks Challenge raises £2,000 for city charity

​”It was a completely exhausting experience,” he said after his Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Peterborough charity PEDS.

"I did a little bit of preparation, walking regularly, but it doesn’t prepare you for the endurance aspect. Owning a restaurant I usually work late, go to bed late and get up later than most. Here we were up at about 4 am each of the three days. It was a real challenge but it was worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinesh swapped The Banyan Tree in Westgate for the charity trek to raise money for the city based Personalised Eating Disorder Support – and with money still coming in from supporters has reached the £2,000 barrier.

Dinesh Odedra taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge - and with his medal.

The fundraiser was organised by PEDS – with members making up the eight-strong climbing party.

"It’s a small charity where the organisers are involved on a personal level and over the last three days I have learned first hand what they go through, why and how dedicated they are, out in the community helping people,” said Dinesh.

It was that which drove Dinesh on, after twisting his knee, coming down Ben Nevis on Saturday in agony – and in need of ice packs, anti-inflammatories and bandages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had to turn back two-thirds up Scafel Pike on Sunday – patching himself up ahead of Monday’s climb up Snowdon.

"I felt a bit better but I had no idea what was going to happen. But I was determined to make it to the top and I was amazed and thrilled that I did,” he said.