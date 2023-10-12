News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough restaurant's curry night raises £810 for Mayor's charities

City centre restaurant Gurkha Durbaar hosted a special curry night to boost funds for the Mayor of Peterborough’s charities this week.
By Brad Barnes
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
Hosted and arranged by Ansar Ali, the charity dinner was attended by Mayor Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, plus Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, councillors from all the local political parties, and representatives of local community organisations

A delicious meal was enjoyed by all, along with some fun activities, a raffle and singing from local singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues.

Gurkha Durbaar, in Broadway, donated £600 with the raffle raising another £210.

The Mayor Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh with guestsThe Mayor Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh with guests
Prem Devkota, from the restaurant, said he was delighted to support the charity dinner once more to help the Mayor of Peterborough Charities.

Mayor Nick Sandford added: “We had a superb curry night at Gurkha Durbaar to raise money for my Mayor’s charities (Deaf Blind UK, Sue Ryder, PECT and air ambulances).

"Many thanks to Gurkha Durbaar for putting on an excellent three-course meal and to Ansar Ali for organising the event and to Ella and Sue in the Mayor’s office for handling the bookings, which totalled nearly 50 in the end.

" Our local MP Paul Bristow, Youth MP Eva Woods and city council chief executive Matt Gladstone were among those attending.

"Everyone had a great time and I was even persuaded to sing a duet from the musical Miss Saigon with Gabriella.”

