Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hosted and arranged by Ansar Ali, the charity dinner was attended by Mayor Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, plus Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, councillors from all the local political parties, and representatives of local community organisations

A delicious meal was enjoyed by all, along with some fun activities, a raffle and singing from local singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gurkha Durbaar, in Broadway, donated £600 with the raffle raising another £210.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh with guests

Prem Devkota, from the restaurant, said he was delighted to support the charity dinner once more to help the Mayor of Peterborough Charities.

Mayor Nick Sandford added: “We had a superb curry night at Gurkha Durbaar to raise money for my Mayor’s charities (Deaf Blind UK, Sue Ryder, PECT and air ambulances).

"Many thanks to Gurkha Durbaar for putting on an excellent three-course meal and to Ansar Ali for organising the event and to Ella and Sue in the Mayor’s office for handling the bookings, which totalled nearly 50 in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Our local MP Paul Bristow, Youth MP Eva Woods and city council chief executive Matt Gladstone were among those attending.