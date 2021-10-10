Peterborough restaurant welcomes MasterChef runner-up

Santosh Shah

The Nepalese chef wowed the judges and TV audiences alike as he reached the final of the BBC1 Professional competition last year.

Now the London-based head chef is to show off his skills to diners at the Nepalese-owned 2020 World Buffet restaurant in New Road next month.

On November 1, the venue is hosting a £20-a-head fundraiser for NHS charities.

One of the owners Paul Sharma said they were really pleased to be bringing the ambassador for Nepalese cooking to the city.

“It is a thank you gesture to frontline workers but we also want to bring expertise into the city and for Santosh to connect with the people of Peterborough, our customers.”

Food on the night will be Nepalese and Santosh will be talking about, demonstrating and cooking his signature dish - a traditional millet pudding - which will then be served to guests.