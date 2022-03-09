Peterborough restaurant rewarded for its Fairtrade commitment

David Beever, owner of Sundays in Peterborough Cathedral precincts with members of the Peterborough Fairtrade Community

Campaigning group Fairtrade Peterborough marked the end of Fairtrade Fortnight by moving their monthly meeting into Sundays where they awarded the sticker to proprietor David Beever, highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to Fairtrade.

Fairtrade is becoming increasingly recognised in Peterborough, with more outlets stocking products and a new kiosk at the Lido planned for April.

Fairtrade promotes fairer trading conditions and empowers farmers and workers to combat poverty.

Beki Sellick, Fairtrade Peterborough coordinator, said: “From Hampton to the city centre, we’ve had a very successful Fairtrade Fortnight, meeting people who are making it possible for more of us to choose Fairtrade.

“There’s so much bad news in the world at the moment so it’s really good to have something positive and simple that we can all do - and that makes a real long-term difference for people and planet.”

David Beever, who first opened Sundays in Cumbergate in the city centre in 2004, added: “ Fairtrade and local produce has always been an important and intrinsic part of what we do here at Sundays.”

Fairtrade Peterborough was formed in 2011 and was responsible for Peterborough being recognised as a Fairtrade City in August 2019.

For more information on Fairtrade - and to discover what products have earned the Fairtrade label (including best taste award winners), checkout: https://www.fairtrade.org.uk/