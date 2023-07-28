News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough restaurant and wine bar is sold

It is the end of an era for a long-established Peterborough restaurant and wine bar with new owners taking the reins.
By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST

Restaurateur Goretti Lobato took to social media this week to quell rumours about the future of Mattoni, her Italian restaurant and wine bar at Hampton Vale.

"As there has been much speculation as to whether or not I have sold Mattoni over the past few weeks I would like to share with you all that today I have signed the papers after being approached by a group of investors with a deal that was better than I ever could have imagined,” she said.

"So yes, I can confirm I have sold the restaurant.”

Mattoni at HamptonMattoni at Hampton
Goretti, who has owned the popular venue in Four Chimneys Crescent since 2012, added: “We have made a name and built a reputation around Mattoni. I had lots of offers on the table and I just could not say no.”

She said she was staying on for another month to ensure a smooth handover, and to say goodbye to regular customers, and had assurances that the Mattoni ethos will continue with the same staff, same menus and same suppliers.

"If changes are made it will be for the better,” she added.

Importantly, Mattoni at Eye, which Goretti opened with husband Vic in 2017, remains unaffected by the deal.

Food and drink at Mattoni, Hampton ValeFood and drink at Mattoni, Hampton Vale
“Yes I am a little sad as Mattoni has been such a huge part of my life for so long, but its time to move onto something a little different but with much excitement,” she teased, adding “I hope to see you all with my new venture.”

