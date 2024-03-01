Peterborough pub's all-you-can-eat cheese party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new cheese night at the Westgate venue kicks off with a Celtic cheese theme on Wednesday, April 3.

The inaugural night will feature eight of delicious Welsh and Irish cheeses. These two countries have a longstanding tradition of cheese making that spans centuries with many award-winning cheese​s. Expect hard ones, gooey ones, a blue and a few classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a big reveal at the end accompanied by stories about the cheese, where it’s from and what makes it so special.

Heading to The Brewery Tap in Peterborough - Vickie Rogeson and Nick Copland cofounders of Homage2Fromage

Homage2Fromage is famous for creating unique cheese events without formalities or pretensions that celebrate the simple pleasure of cheese. It was founded in Leeds in October 2011 by cheese obsessives Nick Copland and Vickie Rogerson and now operates in cities across the UK bringing together thousands of people to appreciate, celebrate and eat cheese each month.

The premise is simple. There’s a monthly theme. Eight cheeses. All presented whole. No tiny chunks of cheese here. All cheeses are numbered not labelled. “Cheese” is called. Everyone tucks in and enjoys the variety of cheese along with local bread, chutneys, crackers and fruit. The cheeses are revealed at the end and their unique stories are told. You can eat as much cheese as you can manage.

Nick Copland, co-founder Homage2Fromage said: “We’re obsessed with putting on cheese nights that are full of wonder and excitement with guests leaving full, happy and knowing a little bit more about cheese. We pride ourselves on being utterly unpretentious and a great night out for anyone who loves cheese. If your typical cheese and wine night is opera, Homage2Fromage is rock and roll!”