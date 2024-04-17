Peterborough pub undergoing refurb - and reopening date revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Lime Tree, in Paston Lane, will welcome customers again on May 2 and is set to host a grand launch party across the 10th, 11th and 12th May to mark the much-anticipated re-opening.

The interior is undergoing a full uplift, with new seating, a brand-new colour scheme and new flooring.

The previously un-useable garden area has been completely transformed into a summer suntrap to welcome even more families with a fully renovated deck, new seating, and most notably, a brand-new HD screen outside, so guests can catch all the upcoming sports action this summer, al-fresco, with refreshing drink in hand to top it off – just in time for the Euros!

​The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, and (inset) Marie and David Mitchell.

The Lime Tree is operated by Marie and David Mitchell, who took charge last summer. Being musicians themselves, the pair have loved bringing their musical touch to the venue.

Marie said: We were so excited to take on this site last summer, and following the investment, it’s coming back even better than we could’ve imagined. We’re really excited to be soundtracking our guests’ summer weekends and can’t wait to see some familiar and new faces at our upcoming events.”

There will be music evenings every Saturday and acoustic music from 3pm onwards on Sunday throughout the summer.

