News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Peterborough pub The Boathouse to undergo major refurbishment

The Boathouse on Peterborough’s Thorpe Meadows has closed its garden terrace for a short period to mark the start of a six figure renovation project for the site.
By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Sep 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Work under way at The Boathouse, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough.Work under way at The Boathouse, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough.
Work under way at The Boathouse, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough.

Certain areas of the popular riverside pub will be affected by the work already underway in the garden, a spokesperson confirmed today.

Next month it will close completely to customers while major renovations are made both internally and externally, before reopening in mid November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The popular Chef & Brewer pub took to social media on Monday, announcing: “Exciting things are around the corner. We have a refurbishment coming very soon!

“Our garden will be closed as of today and will not be reopening until mid November.

Most Popular

“We will be temporarily closing our doors to guests from 16th October until 13th November whilst we get an internal revamp and fresh new look.

“Please bear with us in the coming weeks.”

Greene King, which owns the pub, has just been granted planning permission for a major refurbishment of the garden which includes timber pergolas, timber archways and an external bar in addition to new signs.

It is also seeking to vary the licence for the premises allowing for the proposed changes internally.

Related topics:PeterboroughThorpe MeadowsGreene King