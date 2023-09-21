Work under way at The Boathouse, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough.

Certain areas of the popular riverside pub will be affected by the work already underway in the garden, a spokesperson confirmed today.

Next month it will close completely to customers while major renovations are made both internally and externally, before reopening in mid November.

The popular Chef & Brewer pub took to social media on Monday, announcing: “Exciting things are around the corner. We have a refurbishment coming very soon!

“Our garden will be closed as of today and will not be reopening until mid November.

“We will be temporarily closing our doors to guests from 16th October until 13th November whilst we get an internal revamp and fresh new look.

“Please bear with us in the coming weeks.”

Greene King, which owns the pub, has just been granted planning permission for a major refurbishment of the garden which includes timber pergolas, timber archways and an external bar in addition to new signs.