Peterborough pub reveals plans for play area in beer garden

It is hoped the plans will improve the family experience at the pub

The owner of a pub in Peterborough has submitted a planning application to modify its beer garden.

Punch Pubs, which owns The Whittle in Central Square, Stanground, is seeking approval from Peterborough City Council for a play area with a new picket fence and flooring outside.

The application states: “The proposed external scheme will enhance the pub and improve the family experience with the inclusion of the new play area, creating a desirable family friendly environment for the local community and passing trade to enjoy, year round.”

The Whittle pub in Central Square, Stanground

The Whittle is a community pub with a relaxed atmosphere. It currently offers a variety of drinks, traditional food, a sports bar and a large beer garden.

Although no consultation has been carried out, Punch Pubs says it is happy to speak to all neighbours and any other parties who wish to discuss the proposed plans.

The proposed play area features play equipment for children, soft pour flooring and a 1.2m high picket fence.

Plans were validated by the council on February 3 and will be decided on at a later date.