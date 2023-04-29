Peterborough pub garden hosting International Food Festival

There will be an appetising array of international cuisine on offer in a Peterborough pub garden in May.

​Charters is hosting its International Food and Drink Festival on May 13 and 14, from 12-8pm both days and its is free entry.

Local and national businesses will be taking part and showcasing their food and desserts

There will also be free entertainment throughout – Saturday will feature a DJ set from Eclectic Ballroom (2-8pm) and The Main Event playing live from 10pm. On Sunday there will be live music from Division (3-6pm) and DJ Zola from 6-9pm.

The line-up taking part in the food festival includes: Flippin Crepes (sweet and savoury crepes); Ukrainian and Polish cuisine from Pierogarnia; Chilli Obsessed, selling quartillas, nachos, chillidog and mouth-watering chilli sauces.

Look out also for Chef De La Maison, Jamaican Delights, Portuguese and South African Fusion from Mrs Lekka (Saturday only), Indian cuisine from Banjaara, Italian Cuisine from Cristianos, fish and chips from Fishtastic (Sunday only), Caribbean food from Coco’s Caribbean Kitchen and Polish cuisine from the House of Feasts kiosk.

For those with a sweet tooth there is doughnuts, cronuts and cinnadoughs from Doughnutz, bakes, cakes and waffles from Blondies Bakes, homemade chocolate and bakes from Grandma’s Rolling Pin, cakes and bakes from Gabby’s Bake Away, jam from Sally and Mead from Iceni Meadery (Saturday only).

Pizza will also be available from Charters pizza kitchen.

