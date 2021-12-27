Peterborough micropub’s ‘grand’ gesture for Cancer Research

Gaynor Jackson from Cancer Research receives a cheque from Dave and Andy Williams from the Wonky Donkey EMN-211222-170317009

It took donations from the Fletton High Street venue to the charity to more than £2,000 in the last four months.

The latest cheque presented was for £1,030 and came from a Christmas raffle which was drawn recently and had more than 60 prizes.

David Williams, who runs the Wonky Donkey with brother Andy, said: “It was for a great cause because unfortunately cancer is something that effects everyone, we all know someone who has been through it.