Peterborough micropub’s ‘grand’ gesture for Cancer Research
The generous lot at Peterborough’s Wonky Donkey micropub rounded off 2021 with a donation to Cancer Research UK of more than £1,000.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 5:03 am
It took donations from the Fletton High Street venue to the charity to more than £2,000 in the last four months.
The latest cheque presented was for £1,030 and came from a Christmas raffle which was drawn recently and had more than 60 prizes.
David Williams, who runs the Wonky Donkey with brother Andy, said: “It was for a great cause because unfortunately cancer is something that effects everyone, we all know someone who has been through it.
“Once again I would like to thank everyone who bought tickets and all the local businesses who donated prizes.”