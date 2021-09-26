Peterborough micropub’s charity night boost for cancer research

Andy and Dave Williams from the Wonky Donkey at Fletton High Street presenting a cheque to Gaynor Jackson of Cancer Research UK EMN-210918-172308009

Dave and Andy Williams, who have run the Fletton High Street hostelry since it opened in 2019, held a pirate-themed fundraising night recently to celebrate Andy’s birthday and to mark it receiving two awards from the local branch of Camra.

They won a gold award for creating a new charity supporting community pub and a Locale award for promoting local breweries.

Last week the brothers donned their pirate hats once more to present a cheque for £653 to Gaynor Jackson from Cancer Research UK.

The Wonky Donkey charity night and presentation