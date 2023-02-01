Vegan restaurant Ralphy's is to open here in Peterborough's Westgate Arcade

Ralphy’s – formerly Ralphy’s Fakeaway – is taking over the vacant When Polly Met Fergie restaurant premises in Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Westgate Arcade, on February 23

Known for its deliciously creative plant-based menu, Ralphy’s started its business in a unit at Varity Park, Fengate, and has since built a loyal following of customers.

“We’re extremely excited to be opening again and in such a prime location within Peterborough,” said George Smith, co-founder of Ralphy’s.

The wok n Walph - a Chinese takeaway in a bun - salt n pepper veg, salt n pepper crispy chick'n fillet, Sriracha mayo and crispy Seaweed

He added: “We have spent many months creating a menu full of fantastic flavours that explores the possibilities of plant-based food, which we believe appeals to all preferences, vegan or not.

"Now with a central location, we believe we can offer a completely different dining and drinking experience to all.”

Open for breakfast and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, Ralphy’s will feature a sit in restaurant and takeaway, with a licensed bar, cocktails and coffee.

Katie Chapman, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre says: “We are so excited for Ralphy’s to be opening in the Westgate Arcade and the team cannot wait to try the menu! This is an important addition to what we offer to our customers and look forward to hearing how much they love it! We look forward to working with and supporting Ralphy’s on its journey.”

More information and details of the restaurant will be announced nearer the opening date.