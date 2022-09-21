Sundays in Becketts Chapel

Sundays – the city centre institution in Becketts Chapel within the Cathedral precincts – has switched to trading from Thursday to Sunday.

Founder David Beever, who ran the business in Cumbergate for more than a decade, commented: “There are a multitude of reasons our decision (to stay closed on Wednesdays) is based on, some obvious, such as the huge increases in business overheads and the diminished daytime footfall, specifically less shoppers and workers coming into the city as regularly.

"But some of our thinking is more esoteric, primarily the well-being and happiness of our most important asset – the staff.”

Sundays in the Cathedral precincts

David said since returning from the disruption of the last couple of years the most profitable area of the business – best known for its traditional roast dinners – was now its outside catering and online sales of its smoked meats business BBQ Nights.

"The success in these areas coupled with the extremely random and disrupted trade patterns has meant at times we have been over-stretched in the restaurant,” he added.

“This move will allow us to properly focus and deliver what we are known and loved for as we approach our 20th year trading in the city. Home made, honest food, sourced from local suppliers and still at a great price.

“We're really looking forward to working towards what we expect to be our best most normal and non-disrupted Christmas in three years and reintroducing our monthly BBQ Nights.”

It comes as a national trial on four-day working week has drawn to a close – with more that 88 per cent of respondents said it was working well.

Organisations including a fish and chip shop to larger companies spanning from retail, construction, food and hospitality were included in the roll out.