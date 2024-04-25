Peterborough city centre pub closes unxpectedly
A sign on the doors of the Sir Henry Royce, in Broadway, informs would-be customers of the temporary closure.
It reads: “Sorry but we are now closed. While we transition over, the management and team would like to thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you again when we reopen.”
The pub – a Yates’s for many years until a big refurbishment and name change in 2016 – is part of the Stonegate Group.
However, a licensing application was submitted to Peterborough city council this week seeking the transfer of the premises licence to the Craft Union Pub Company.
Formed in 2015, Craft Union Pub Company is part of Stonegate's managed pubs division, with more than 500 pubs including the Black Bull at Whittlesey, Burghley Arms at Bourne and The Punch Bowl at Spalding
A spokesman for Stonegate said: “The pub will remain closed until May 13 while it transitions to a Craft Union pub.”
It is unclear what work is being carried out during the closure but specialist internal fit-out and refurbishment company Innovate Interiors is displaying a sign in the window.
The move comes days after the Stonegate Group moved to reassure staff and customers that its pubs were safe as GMB union officials had warned that financial issues at the company were threatening their survival.
