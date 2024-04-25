Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sign on the doors of the Sir Henry Royce, in Broadway, informs would-be customers of the temporary closure.

It reads: “Sorry but we are now closed. While we transition over, the management and team would like to thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you again when we reopen.”

The pub – a Yates’s for many years until a big refurbishment and name change in 2016 – is part of the Stonegate Group.

The Sir Henry Royce in Broadway, Peterborough

However, a licensing application was submitted to Peterborough city council this week seeking the transfer of the premises licence to the Craft Union Pub Company.

Formed in 2015, Craft Union Pub Company is part of Stonegate's managed pubs division, with more than 500 pubs including the Black Bull at Whittlesey, Burghley Arms at Bourne and The Punch Bowl at Spalding

A spokesman for Stonegate said: “The pub will remain closed until May 13 while it transitions to a Craft Union pub.”

It is unclear what work is being carried out during the closure but specialist internal fit-out and refurbishment company Innovate Interiors is displaying a sign in the window.

The sign on the doors at Sir Henry Royce in Peterborough city centre