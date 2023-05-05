Peterborough chef Chris gets a new role at Ferry Meadows venue

Chris Newman, the new head chef at the Lakeside Kitchen, Ferry Meadows

Chris Newman took the reins at the Ferry Meadows-based venue - known for its fresh, quality, homemade dishes and stunning views of the lake – last week.

It is hugely popular with walkers, cyclists, dog walkers and the like who visit Nene Park and the classically trained chef who learned his trade at the renowned Bow Window restaurant in Ramsey is excited by the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More recently he was chef patron at Whittlesey’s Homme Nouveau restaurant which fell a victim to post-covid knock-on affects and the ongoing cost of living crisis and rocketing energy bills last summer.

"That was a shame,” said Chris, “But I then got a job at a hotel restaurant in Holbeach, which was very busy and very enjoyable. But with a baby on the way I needed a job with greater flexibility – and then I saw this job was going. It was a tough decision but my employers were very understanding.

"Here it is not like the fine dining I have been used to but it will allow me to cook fresh, home made dishes, which I am excited about. And the owner is also very passionate about the food that we offer, which is reassuring.

"We are open at 8am for breakfast – which is all freshly cooked – and lunch is very popular too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is walk-in, and very busy, so the food has to look and taste good but we have to get it out quickly.