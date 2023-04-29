Peterborough CAMRA: Real ale lovers name their Pubs of the Year
The Blue Bell in Werrington is Peterborough’s top pub – as voted for by real ale lovers.
John Lawrence finally got his hands on his Pub of the Year Award at the Church Street hostelry, presented by the CAMRA Peterborough group’s chairman Matt Mace.
The accolade is decided using results from the National Beer Scoring, which is completed by CAMRA members, alongside pub nominations for Gold or Merit awards.
Three pubs were chosen for Pub of the Year - a Peterborough city pub, a town pub (Wisbech, Stamford, March, Deepings, Oundle, Ramsey or Bourne) and a rural pub.
A panel of scrutineers, nominated by the AGM, counted and approved the votes received for each pub, and the winners were announced in January, with awards presented in recent weeks.
Town Pub of the Year went to the Nags Head, Bourne, and the team are pictured with Matt Mace and the proposer of the award, Alun Thomas.
The Rural Pub of the Year was the Five Horseshoes, at Barholm, and licensees Matt and Emma, are pictured with Matt Mace, Andy Simmonds and Alun Thomas
The final award for 2023 is the Cider Pub of the Year with The Frothblowers, Werrington – run by John Lawrence and Steve Williams - the winner.
A CAMRA Peterborough spokesperson said: “ We would like to congratulate all of our winners and wish them future success.”