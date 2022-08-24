Peterborough was out in full force last night, as beer-lovers returned to the city’s real ale festival.

The beer festival, which hasn’t been hosted on the Embankment since 2019 and subsequently during the pandemic years, saw hundreds of enthusiasts raise a toast to being back together.

It’s estimated that 10,000 pints of beer are up for grabs, as breweries expect 24,000 people to come and go from 23 to 28 August.

On opening day, doors were opened to trade from 3pm while the public were invited from 5pm onwards – and their arrival didn’t disappoint as they descended en masse.

Adnams, Woodfordes, Nene Valley and Ossett Ales are the main brewers at this years festival – with a world beer bar and key keg bar able to serve cold beer at about four degrees.

It’s also the longest ever bar in city beer festival history – spanning across the marquee at 100 metres long.

Take a look at our photographic gallery, snapped by David Lowndes, as it was all smiles on the first night back:

Ronnie Baker with his guests.

Real ale enthusiasts enjoying a sip or two.

Paul Hook, senior partner at Oakham Ales and Mayor of Peterborough Alan Dowson at the event.

Visitors to the festival on opening night.