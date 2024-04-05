Party time as Peterborough city centre restaurant prepares to close
Nick Rutta opened Embe Soulfood Afro-Caribbean restaurant in Cowgate in 2019, after operating from a number of different premises – including a Market street food stall – for more than a decade.
But with the building changing owners and his lease up, he is calling it a day. Instead, with a converted street food van, he will be trading at events and festivals as Embe 2 Go.
Chef Nick said the closing date will be April 18 and it is business as usual until then.
But he added: “We will be hosting a goodbye party on April 13 - so you are invited to enjoy a great buffet, with one last drink and a dance at the premises with us!
"This will be a booking-only event, through the website, and will start from 6pm until late.
“Thank you for everything.”