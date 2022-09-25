Opening date revealed for Las Iguanas in Peterborough

The Las Iguanas restaurant taking shape in Church Street, Peterborough city centre

Known for its all-day cocktail Happy Hour, Bottomless Brunch, giant sharing cocktails, Mexican and Brazilian dishes, Las Iguanas in currently taking shape in Church Street.

It has already transformed the front of the former Bill’s restuaurant, which closed in 2020, .and the fit-out inside is under way.

Big Table Group – which operates the brand alongside Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge – was granted a licence for the premises, including outside seating, last week.

Recruitment to fill the estimated 40 jobs that will be created has also started.

Originally expected to open next month, the restaurant will in fact welcome diners for the first time on Monday, November 14.

Customers can expect Las Iguanas’ signature tropical green plant walls, vibrant street art, flashes of neon signage, plus lots of sky blue and soft sandy yellows, evocative of Brazilian beaches.

Celebrating the authentic flavours of Latin America, guests at the 260-cover restaurant will be able to sample an array of favourites, including the famous Las Iguanas bottomless brunch – bookable seven days a week – and 2-for-1 cocktails all day every day.