Opening date confirmed for stunning Pan -Asian restaurant and cocktail bar in Peterborough

Peterborough's new ultra-stylish Pan-Asian “with a Japanese twist” restaurant and cocktail bar is finally set to welcome its first customers.

After a huge and costly refurbishment of a former charity shop in Broadway, Katana is to open its doors to customers on Friday (December 9).

The finishing touches are being made to the entrance and windows, of what some might remember as Gaston or Malayba in years gone by, but here is a glimpse of how it will look and some of the dishes that have been created.

Described as a ‘ restaurant and a high end cocktail bar’, the new city centre venue promises ‘beautiful, uniquely designed space’ with bespoke tableware and Pan-Asian street food from Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Korean and Indian delicacies.

There will be six teppanyaki stations offering live cooking for diners, a huge wine list and selection of top of the range spirits.

The booking system will be available from Monday.

1. On the menu at Katana On the menu at Katana which opens in Broadway on December 9 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. On the menu at Katana On the menu at Katana which opens in Broadway on December 9 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. On the menu at Katana On the menu at Katana which opens in Broadway on December 9 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. On the menu at Katana On the menu at Katana which opens in Broadway on December 9 Photo: supplied Photo Sales