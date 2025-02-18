New Turkish restaurant in Peterborough opens for business

​Peterborough’s newest restaurant has welcomed its first customers.

​Turkish Restaurant, created in part of the Triangle Supermarket at New England, celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon carried out by special guest the Deputy Mayor’s Consort, Mrs. Angela Fenner.

The launch event signalled the start of a busy weekend for the restaurant, which seats around 60 inside and another 30 under cover outside, run by businessman Selaattin Karaoglan and his family

The food offering is traditional, authentically cooked on coals, and served from 10am, though to 11pm.

Here’s our “first look” gallery from the restaurant.