First look at Peterborough's new Turkish restaurant which opens soon

The restaurant has been created in under-used space at The Triangle Supermarket on Bourges Boulevard, run by local businessman Selaattin Karaoglan and his family for many years.

It will seat around 60 inside and, with an undercover patio created, another 30 outside.

Indoors it certainly has a Turkish feel to it, with stone-look walls and chandelier lighting creating a tavern effect.

The food will be traditional, authentically cooked on coals, and will be served from 10am, though to 11pm.

1 . Turkish Restaurant Take a look at Turkish Restaurant which opens on Bourges Boulevard, at The Triangle in Peterborough on February 14 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

