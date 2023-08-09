Pizza franchise Fireaway Pizza will be opening its first restaurant in Peterborough after gaining planning approval.

Fireaway Pizza was started in 2016 in South London by Mario Aleppo with the aim of “bringing better pizza to the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its first Peterborough restaurant will be located on 35 Broadway in the unit last occupied by Letter Group rental agents, which has now moved to Minerva Business Park.

Fireaway's restaurant in Bedford.

The menu claims to offer artisan pizza with service in just 180 seconds from a 400-degree fire oven.

The plans included provision for internal seating and the installation of a new extraction flue to the rear.

The application stated: “The proposal would provide internal seating area for patrons to enjoy hot cooked food, especially for shoppers, whilst also providing a new food outlet service for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal intends to also provide much needed economic boost to the existing area by providing a new restaurant within the parade with seating thereby attracting patrons from the local community and businesses.

35 Broadway.

"The vacant unit will be converted to provide new flavours of food for the community with freshly made pizza. The new restaurants would in turn also provide the employment of extra staff from the community.”

There are over 110 chains in the country, with the closest ones currently being in Cambridge, Kettering, Bedford and Melton Mowbray.