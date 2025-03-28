New management sought for Peterborough pub, The Botolph Arms
A new management couple is being sought for The Botolph Arms in Peterborough.
The pub, which is run by the Sam Smith Brewery, closed suddenly in February.
The pub has been run by business partners Oli Robins and David Morrad over the last 18 months, after the pair reopened the pub, after a year of it being closed, in June 2023.
The pub is owned by the Sam Smith Brewery and is therefore subject to the brewery’s policy of no mobile phones. no TVs or background music and no swearing.
The brewery is now advertising for a new “live in joint management couple” to run the pub.
The salary is listed as a joint-salary of 51,700 with a manager’s flat provided rent-free with utility bills paid by the brewery.
To find out more, you can view the advert online.