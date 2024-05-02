New look and new name for Peterborough pub this summer
Greene King Brewery revealed in March that as part of a drive to upgrade Coopers, at Copeland, South Bretton, to make the pub even better for the local community, it planned to extend the existing garden pergola and install new patio doors.
That has been followed up with plans for new signs around the building, which underwent a £150,000 refurbishment in 2018.
Those signs also show a new name – The Coopers Arms.
A spokesperson for The Coopers said: “We are excited to confirm that the planning application for the refurbishment of The Coopers has been agreed and we can now start planning to make the pub even better for the local community.
"We are currently recruiting for a partner to run this pub and we hope to re-open later this summer.”
The pub is currently open for business.
