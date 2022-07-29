New Japanese and Korean restaurant moves step closer to opening in Peterborough

How the Kokoro will look

Kokoro, which has more than 50 outlets across the UK, has earmarked a retail unit in Cathedral Square for its Peterborough opening.

Its cold food menu includes sushi and sashimi, hot food includes katsu curry, sweet and sour chicken and beef bulgogi plus there’s sides (various gyozas, edamame beans, and spring rolls), soups and salads.

This week the city council approved its plans for the change of use of the shop, plus new signs, internal alterations and extraction ducting.

There has been no indication as to when the new venue – sitting between Wildwood and Pizza Express – would open.