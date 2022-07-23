One of the best-performing restaurants in the casual dining sector, Las Iguanas, is taking over the former city centre Bill’s restaurant site in Church Street, which has been closed since 2020, as part of a major expansion programme.

The 160-cover restaurant, bar and terrace – in the historic Grade II Listed building in the heart of the city centre – will create 40 new jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How Las Iguanas could look once work is carried out on the existing Church Street building

When it opens in October, it will feature Las Iguanas’ signature tropical green plant walls, vibrant street art, flashes of neon signage, and will be awash with lots of sky blue and soft sandy yellows, evocative of Brazilian beaches.

Celebrating the authentic flavours of Latin America, guests will be able to sample an array of favourites, including the famous Las Iguanas bottomless brunch – bookable seven days a week – and 2-for-1 cocktails all day every day.

The menu features something for everyone, with a selection of boldly spiced Mexican, Brazilian and Latin American food to choose from.

It will include stacked-up Fajitas sizzling in Las Iguanas’ top secret spice mix and the North Brazilian classic, Xinxim - chicken and crayfish in a creamy lime and peanut sauce with spring onion rice, shredded greens, coconut farofa and sweet plantain.

The former Bill's restaurant at Church Street, Peterborough, which is to become Las Iguanas

The veggie, vegan and plant based menu is also bursting with flavourful dishes, from vegan Taco Sharing Boards with jackfruit, mushroom and chilli toppings to Moqueca de Palmitos, another classic Brazilian curry served up in a bespoke terracotta pan.

Matt Ainger, property director at Big Table Group, said: “Las Iguanas has consistently proven to be an extremely popular choice with guests of all ages, so it’s fantastic to have found two perfect sites (there is another opening in Canterbury in September) to add to our growing portfolio. There’s great demand for Las Iguanas across the country, and we’re proactively speaking with landlords in a number of towns and cities about further opportunities to continue the expansion of this thriving brand.”