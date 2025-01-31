New era at old favourite The Farmers carvery and grill pub in Yaxley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-established Peterborough pub known for its Sunday carvery as well as its beers has undergone a re-branding with a Pan-Asian influence on its menus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farmers carvery and grill pub, in Broadway, Yaxley, is now known as Tap & Grill @The Farmers – ensuring the name lives on as a matter of legacy.

The pub has been taken over by the team behind Peterborough city centre’s 2020 World Buffet restaurant, known for its eclectic mix of cuisines, and destination pub The Millstone at Barnack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were looking for a pub to develop and enhance the food offering, particularly with evening trade in the restaurant, and The Farmers was seen as a good fit.

Tap & Grill @The Farmers in Yaxley with the new signs up.

“Tap & Grill reflects what we are about, and it was important to keep The Farmers legacy in the name,” said a spokesman.

"We will continue with the pub classics but we have added a Pan-Asian alternative – a selection of some of the most popular dishes from across the Asian continent, Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai.”

So diners can choose from a full English breakfast to cod and chips, burgers and pasta, or a katsu curry, sweet and sour chicken or chicken tikka.

Regular Sunday visitors can rest easy though.

"We know how popular the carvery has been for many years on a Sunday,” added the spokesman. “We will not be changing anything there – Sunday’s food offering will be just our wonderful carvery.”