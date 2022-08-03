High Causeway in Whittlesey.

A new coffee bar/ice cream shop has been planned in along High Causeway in Whittlesey.

The application has been submitted to Fenland District Council to change the use of the current retail unit at 12 High Causeway to a coffee bar/ ice cream shop that will also sell alcohol.

The sale of alcohol is subject to a forthcoming licencing application that will set the restrictions for this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed opening times of the premises are from 10am to 9pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am to 7pm on Sundays.