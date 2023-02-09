News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

National Pizza Day 2023 UK: Where to go in Peterborough - including the one and only Pizza House

Thursday, February 9, is National Pizza Day… as if people in Peterborough need a special day to tuck into pizza

By Brad Barnes
3 minutes ago

Does yours have to be thin and crisp? Stuffed crust? Wood-fired oven baked? Sourdough base? Don’t worry, it’s all covered.

From the Pizza House, which has been around more than 40 years, to the new kid on the block Franco Manca.

If you are tempted, here are 12 ideas of where to go to get a pizza-the-action here in Pizza-borough:

1. National Pizza Day, February 9

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe in Cowgate, Peterborough

Photo: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe

Photo Sales

2. National Pizza Day, February 9

The Pizza House in Cowgate, Peterborough

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. National Pizza Day, February 9

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe in Cowgate, Peterborough

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

4. National Pizza Day, February 9

Fratelli Tavola Calda in Rivergate, Peterborough

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Peterborough