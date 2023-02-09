National Pizza Day 2023 UK: Where to go in Peterborough - including the one and only Pizza House
Thursday, February 9, is National Pizza Day… as if people in Peterborough need a special day to tuck into pizza
By Brad Barnes
3 minutes ago
Does yours have to be thin and crisp? Stuffed crust? Wood-fired oven baked? Sourdough base? Don’t worry, it’s all covered.
From the Pizza House, which has been around more than 40 years, to the new kid on the block Franco Manca.
If you are tempted, here are 12 ideas of where to go to get a pizza-the-action here in Pizza-borough:
Page 1 of 4