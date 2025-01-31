Micro pub in Peterborough 'overwhelmed' by community support since 'devastating' break-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"The community support has put my faith back into people”

The owner of city micro pub has been left “overwhelmed” by community support following a break-in.

Wonky Donkey in Fletton, Peterborough, was targeted in the early hours of Monday, January 20 with a window being smashed and a charity box stolen.

Since it opened six years ago, the pub has raised more than £35,000 for local charities.

Left: The broken window at the front of the pub, in Fletton. Right: Owner Dave Williams, pictured left, upon handing a cheque for £1000 his pub raised over to a local Lions charity.

Following the pub’s spirit of goodwill, the local community has responded to the incident by rallying around to offer support.

"I’m pretty devastated by it,” said owner Dave Williams. “But the community support since this happened has put my faith back into people.

"Our city micropubs have clubbed together and donated £120 to start a new charity jar off. I’m totally overwhelmed by the generosity from The Bumble inn, The Frothblowers and The Thirsty Giraffe. For them to come forward and help like this is absolutely brilliant.

“Our customers have also been great. We held our weekly charity quiz last night and it was packed out. All the money raised goes to charity and everybody was very generous. It is always a good night and a good laugh. We have free cheese at half time.”

The micro pub regularly raises money for local good causes.

The pub, which has just been awarded ‘City Pub of the Year 2024’ by CAMRA, says the matter of the burglary is now in the hands of the police.

“We caught it on CCTV,” said Dave. “You can see someone smashing the window, then they’re in and out in a matter of seconds. They stole our charity jar which had around £150 in it."

Owner Dave said this is the first time the pub has suffered a theft in the six years it has been running.

“We opened back up as usual the next day,” he explains. “Just because of the selfish actions of one person, it’s not going to stop us carrying on doing what we do.”

Tomorrow (Friday) Wonky Donkey will be holding a vinyl night with free pizza to mark its sixth anniversary. This starts around 8pm.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/4330/25. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”

For more information about the pub, visit their Facebook page.