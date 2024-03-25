Micro pub celebrates it seventh birthday

​The multi-award-winning Frothblowers, in Storrington Way, Werrington , was named in remembrance of the Ancient Order of Frothblowers, a beer drinking charity from the 1920s.

So for the little celebration, John Lawrence and Steve Williams, who launched it in 2017, arranged for some memorabilia to be around for visitors to have a look at – including the Frothmaster’s 'Chain of Office’.