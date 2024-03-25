Micro pub celebrates it seventh birthday
A Peterborough micro pub named after a 20th century beer drinking charity harked back to those glory days as it celebrated its seventh anniversary.
The multi-award-winning Frothblowers, in Storrington Way, Werrington, was named in remembrance of the Ancient Order of Frothblowers, a beer drinking charity from the 1920s.
So for the little celebration, John Lawrence and Steve Williams, who launched it in 2017, arranged for some memorabilia to be around for visitors to have a look at – including the Frothmaster’s 'Chain of Office’.