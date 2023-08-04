Fast food giant McDonalds is planning to open another restaurant in Peterborough, this time at the Bretton Centre.

Plans have been submitted for a move into the large- former Laura Ashley- unit close to the entrance of the centre.

Planware Ltd, on behalf on McDonald’s has proposed to divide the unit so as to take space for the new restaurant but also leave enough space for a separate unit to be occupied by another retailer.

The vacant Laura Ashley unit at the Bretton Centre.

The restaurant would take 376 of the 531 square metres internal floor space, leaving around 155 square metres for the other unit.

The new restaurant would have space for 80 diners to sit in and eat and provide 120 new jobs, according to plans.

These would be made up of 30 full-time roles and 90 part-time (62 full-time equivalent).

The Laura Ashley unit has sat vacant since August 2020.

If approved, the restaurant would be the ninth McDonald’s in the Peterborough area with others located at Queensgate, Bourges Boulevard, Boongate, Hampton, Lincoln Road, Eye Green, Haddon and Glinton.