Major renovation planned for pub and hotel near Peterborough

The Rose and Crown pub at Thorney, which is set to be refurbished

The pub and hotel, on Wisbech Road, has recently been purchased by Thorney-based Sly Estates and it is proposed to keep the business closed for some months in the New Year to carry out what is seen as a major rejuvenation scheme.

Works, subject to planning permission being granted, would see the entrance to the building, added in the 1970s, replaced by one similar to how it looked when it was built, around 1890.

Renovations and extension works to the building would include demolition and replacement of existing toilet block, a canopy to the side elevation, first floor rear extension, as well as an external seating area and repositioning of the existing carpark.

The application to Peterborough City Council says: “The property was constructed in a very strong Edwardian style, with exposed timbers, bay windows, prominent quoins etc., and is slightly incongruous, bearing in mind the model village aspect that surrounds the building.

"Nevertheless, it remains a very prominent structure at an important crossroads in the village and, were it to fall into total dereliction, an important part of the local history would be lost.

“The fundamental layout of the Hotel has remained more or less the same since its construction. The entrance has been altered – t the current entrance is a 1970s adoration. One of the main benefits of the scheme is the reinstatement of a similar entrance to the original.

“It is proposed to demolish the existing entrance lobby constructing a new entrance which bears a striking resemblance to the historic opening. This will provide a much more elegant focal point to the hotel.”

The first floor extension would create an additional bedroom and ensuite bathroom, which, importantly, would enhance the hotel offering of the Rose and Crown..

The application’s access and design statement adds: “If hotels such as The Rose & Crown are to survive, they need to be well managed, offer modern facilities in a clean and enticing space. The alterations that are proposed, together with the complete refurbishment and extension of the bedroom areas will ensure the longevity of the building.

"Professional advice has been taken regarding the operational capability and economic success of the building. Eight bedrooms is seen as a minimum which will allow the hotel to survive. Such is the extent of fixed overheads and other functioning issues, that any less than this may well render the economic future uncertain. The obvious tourism link to the Abbey and other interesting local aspects should not be ignored when considering this application – Thorney has very little quality accommodation to offer currently.”

If planning consent is given, works are scheduled to start early in 2023, to enable the facility to be up and running again in its fresh format as quickly as possible.