Licensing bid for new Peterborough city centre bar
Bijou - a new bar planned for Bridge Street in Peterborough - has outlined its intentions with a licensing application to the city council.
It is the latest step for the proposed new bar offering ‘the best coffees and tapas and the finest cocktails’ following a change of use planning application for the former charity shop submitted last month.
The licensing application describes Bijou as “a small venue with a main bar on the ground floor plus a small dispense bar on the basement floor”.
The licence asked for would allow use of the premises from April 1, from 8am to 11pm, Monday to Thursday, and until 1am at the weekend.
The application from Peterborough-based APD Bars Ltd adds: “We will be putting on an array of live entertainment in the form of jazz, soul, piano and acoustic acts plus DJs and live acts which will be amplified through our in-house soundsystem.
“We will have background music on throughout the day and evening, played via a amplified system and also through a piano on the basement.”
Entertainment will also include showing films on a big screen in the basement and the food offering “snacks and small pates, tapas and quick eat foods.”