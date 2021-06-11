Lebanese grill and dessert lounge - the best of both worlds in Peterborough

Brad Barnes dines at Creations Lounge in Burghley Road

I thought she was referring to the food we had just enjoyed –- lamb cooked over the coals which sated my appetite , and the mouth-watering, belly-busting desserts devoured by her and her sister.

My point being that not only is this a grill restaurant, it is also a dessert lounge.

It was only when she explained a little further that I realised my error.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Barnes dines at Creations Lounge in Burghley Road

“It’s really great eating outside – but we are not outside, are we?” she continued.

She was right, of course, as we were at the garden end of a marquee, under cover but separated from the outdoors and the elements by decorative floral panels.

The area where we sat does lend itself more to the Middle Eastern meets Mediterranean vibe we got from the food than the building’s front, which gives nothing away, and the inside eating area which while pleasant is plain and looks like a dessert lounge.

And for those who didn’t know, that is exactly what it was until a year ago when the current owners added Lebanese grilled delights to the sweet sensations.

Brad Barnes dines at Creations Lounge in Burghley Road

Both sweet and savoury menus are pretty extensive – lots of hot and cold mezza options and grilled chicken and lamb galore, plus whole manner of crepes, sundaes, cakes and puddings.

For me, it was the meshwi – chargrilled skewers of lamb cubes in a Lebanese sauce. Succulent, great tasting meat with subtle flavouring. Delightful.

I loved the grilled green chillis and sweet tomatoes and the simple yet freshtasting and cooling, crisp lettuce, tomato and onion. And the rice played its part, it wasn’t just there to fill the plate.

The girls agreed as they tucked into a shish tawouk wrap – grilled chicken in a Lebanese pitta bread with tomato, lettuce and garlic sauce.

Brad Barnes dines at Creations Lounge

They definitely had their eyes on the prize, though; chocolate chip cookie dough served in a hot skillet with a huge dollop of ice cream for one, and an amazing brownie sensation with strawberries, chocolate sauce, gelato and fresh cream for the other.

It really did offer the best of both worlds.

Brad Barnes dines at Creations Lounge, Burghley Road, Peterborough city centre www.creationsdessertloungeonline.co.uk/

Brad Barnes dines at Creations Lounge in Burghley Road