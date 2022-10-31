Las Iguanas opens on November 14 in Peterborough - here's what to expect

Creating more than 30 jobs, the restaurant and cocktail bar – with outdoor terrace – in Church Street will feature Las Iguanas’ signature tropical green plant walls, vibrant flashes of neon, twinkling lights and standout murals by artist @elnoart, part of London-based WOM

Collective, inspired by the landscapes of Mexico, Brazil and beyond.

Celebrating the authentic flavours of Latin America, guests will be able to sample an array of Iguanas favourites to the sound of cool Latin beats, including the famous Las Iguanas Bottomless Brunch – bigger and better than ever with TWO hours of unlimited cocktails, beer and prosecco and bookable seven days a week including over the festive period.

Las Iguanas Bottomless Brunch

It’s also Happy Days with 2for1 cocktails during Happy Hour (all day Sunday to Thursday and before 7pm, then after 10pm Friday and Saturday), featuring the Brazilian classic Caipirinha muddled with Las Iguanas’ own award winning Magnifica

Cachaça distilled near Rio de Janeiro.

Discover classics from Mexico, Brazil and more on the menu, including super-social Taco Sharing Boards and Fundido Fondue - a pot of oozy chilli cheese sauce with crispy cassava chunks for dipping.

Stacked-up Fajitas sizzle in Las Iguanas’ top secret spice mix, and the classic North Brazilian curry, Xinxim - chicken and crayfish in a creamy lime and peanut sauce, comes to the table in a traditional Brazilian terracotta pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Las Iguanas tapas

There are a multitude of veggie, vegan and plant based options, with flavourful dishes from Moqueca de Palmitos, another classic Brazilian curry, to Mexican Enchiladas.

Andrew Taylor, General Manager at the new Las Iguanas, said: “It’s great to be introducing our iconic flavours of Latin America to the city. We have a fantastic team in place and are delighted that we have been able to create over 30 new jobs. We can’t wait to open and look forward to everyone stopping by regularly to try some of our delicious dishes, sip cocktails in the bar, bring friends for Bottomless Brunch, or use Las Iguanas to celebrate life’s good bits.

“We’ve just opened bookings for Christmas and have lots of ways for you to party.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book at www.iguanas.co.uk/restaurants/peterborough/book-now

A Las Iguanas Strawberry Daiquiri

Las Iguanas Nachos