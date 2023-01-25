A restaurant will replace this former shoe shop in Church Street, Peterborough

Kokoro, a rapidly growing fast and casual restaurant chain, won planning approval for the change of use of a former Shoezone shoe shop in Cathedral Square last year.

Now, though, work has started in earnest on the conversion, as can be seen in the photograph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in addition to a flyer in the window saying it was hiring, Kokoro is advertising on well-known recruitment site, Indeed.

How the new Kokoro shopfront will look

With more than 10 positions available, the advert says: “We are excited to share that we are looking for a number of hall staff and kitchen staff to join our NEW store in Peterborough.

“We are a fast and casual restaurant providing a variety range of contemporary Asian infused food, from fresh handmade sushi to hot food such as Chicken Katsu Curry, which has been extremely popular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kokoro, with more than 50 similar outlets across the country – the nearest being in Milton Keynes – describes its ethos as: “to set up and provide a sushi cafe that also offers a range of freshly made hot food with a Japanese and Korean influence”

It goes on: “The aim is to benefit customers looking for an alternative to the day-to-day pasta, sandwiches or salads. Set within a clean, fresh and well presented interior.”

Advertisement Hide Ad