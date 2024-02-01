Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Takeaway delivery drivers working on behalf Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats in Peterborough are set to strike over pay on Friday (February 2).

The drivers, who work the for companies as independent couriers for the food delivery firms, have confirmed that they will refure to work between 5pm and 10pm on Friday due to the downturn in payments they have been receiving from deliveries.

Around 200 drivers are believed to be taking part in the action.

Adriano Rosada, who organised the strike in the city, mirroring similar action taken across the country by delivery drives, said: “In the last four years, we have not had any adjustment on our payments. The prices are in fact being reduced.

“They have not increased due to the cost of living and rising price of insurance.

“Four years ago, companies would pay £4.50 for the minimum ride but now it can be as low as £3. Sometimes you can get offered two orders for £4.

“In this time, the petrol and the food insurance prices have gone up a lot. Some drivers need to pay £1.90 per hour for food insurance.

“We tend to do three orders an hour when it’s busy, imagine doing three deliveries an hour for £9 then you use about £1 of petrol, £1.90 for insurance and then you still need to pay tax and national insurance contribution. It’s becoming ridiculous now.

"That’s why we are fighting.”

A Just Eat spokesperson said: “We take any concerns raised by couriers on our network seriously.

"We provide a highly competitive base rate to self-employed couriers and also offer regular incentives to help them maximise their earnings.