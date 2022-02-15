IT’S BACK! Peterborough Beer Festival confirmed for The Embankment this summer

The five-day celebration - cancelled due to the pandemic in both 2020 and 2021 - will take place from August 23 - 27.

The event is organised by the Peterborough branch of Camra and today festival organiser Mike Lane announced: “OK Folks….It’s official. Peterborough Beer Festival is now confirmed for August 2022.

“It will be the much delayed 43rd Peterborough Beer Festival and will take place from Tuesday 23rd to Saturday 27th August. Due to the issues with COVID we will have to make some changes to the site, however, basically we will still have giant marquees on the site with a massive selection of Real Ales, Cider, World Beers, Wine and of course the ever popular Gin Bar.

“Although the festival will be slightly scaled back, due to health and financial constraints, we will still strive to maintain the Peterborough Beer Festival vibe offering a fantastic range of local entertainment every day, a varied range of food franchises and a family friendly atmosphere.”

Issuing a rallying call to members he said: “We have a massive task ahead of us over the next few months to ensure the 2022 festival will be the biggest, the brightest and the best that we are able to offer.”

1. 2019 - the last Peterborough Beer Festival to take place Peterborough Beer Festival 2019 at the Embankment. Visitors to the event enjoying a glass EMN-190820-175813009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

