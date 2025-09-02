Indian street food café and cocktail lounge to open in Peterborough city centre

A vibrant new concept is about to shake up Peterborough’s food and drink scene when an Indian street food café and cocktail lounge brings its bold fusion of flavours, cultures and experiences to the city centre.

Chaat & Chill, described as “a place where East meets West” will replace the Dice Box board game cafe in Bridge Street, which closes tomorrow (Wednesday) ahead of a relocation, and promises to be unlike anything the city centre has seen before.

It is a joint venture between city businessmen Loyd, who runs the 1498 Spice Affair restaurant in Priestgate, and Varun , the man behind Glo Golf in Wentworth Street, who have been looking for a suitable locationfor some time.

Decoration will get under way shortly and it is expected to be open by the end of September.

The name comes from the savoury Indian snack – Chaat – and the type of place they want to create where customers can come to chill!

“Our mission is simple: to introduce Peterborough to the rich, diverse world of Indian street food — while creating a space that blends traditional flavours with modern vibes,” they say. “Many people are yet to discover just how varied and exciting Indian street food can be, and we want to change that.”

With that in mind, there will be:

Indian breakfasts – with masala omelettes, stuffed parathas, and sweet jalebis served alongside both traditional chai and barista coffees.

Street food lunches – from pani puri and vada pav to Indo-Chinese noodles and different chaats.

Evening cocktails and whiskies – unwind with desi-inspired cocktails, Indian and Japanese whiskies, and a buzzing lounge atmosphere

“As the sun sets, Chaat & Chill transforms into a stylish cocktail lounge, perfect for relaxed evenings, date nights, and weekend celebrations,” they add.

“Downstairs, we’ll also feature a dedicated lounge space available for weekend DJ nights, private hire for parties and corporate events.

“We’re proud to be creating something truly different for Peterborough — a space where cultures connect, communities come together, and food tells a story.”