IN PICTURES: Inside the new Taste of Thailand restaurant open in Peterborough city centre

The flavours of Thailand are being brought to Peterborough city centre with a new restaurant opening today (December 4).
A Taste of Thailand is opening former Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe premises in Cowgate, which closed suddenly in September.
The restaurant had been based at the Woolpack pub in Stanground, where chef Chudda has been wowing customers – so much so that it has outgrown the venue.
Now, as the new eatery opens, we look inside at what we are sure will be a great addition to the city centre food scene.
