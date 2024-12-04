IN PICTURES: Inside the new Taste of Thailand restaurant open in Peterborough city centre

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Dec 2024, 11:25 BST
Restaurant opens today

The flavours of Thailand are being brought to Peterborough city centre with a new restaurant opening today (December 4).

A Taste of Thailand is opening former Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe premises in Cowgate, which closed suddenly in September.

The restaurant had been based at the Woolpack pub in Stanground, where chef Chudda has been wowing customers – so much so that it has outgrown the venue.

Now, as the new eatery opens, we look inside at what we are sure will be a great addition to the city centre food scene.

David Nightingale with Chudda

1. A Taste of Thailand

David Nightingale with Chudda Photo: A Taste of Thailand

The restaurant opens today

2. A Taste of Thailand

The restaurant opens today Photo: A Taste of Thailand

The new restaurant is located in the unit that was previously the Pizza Parlour

3. A Taste of Thailand

The new restaurant is located in the unit that was previously the Pizza Parlour Photo: A Taste of Thailand

A Taste of Thailand used to run from the Woolpack pub in Stanground

4. A Taste of Thailand

A Taste of Thailand used to run from the Woolpack pub in Stanground Photo: A Taste of Thailand

