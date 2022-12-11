News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A first look inside Katana restaurant at Broadway, Peterborough

In photos: Take a look inside Katana, Peterborough's new restaurant and cocktail bar

The wait is over and eager diners can look forward to their first taste of Peterborough’s newest city centre restaurant, Katana.

By Brad Barnes
20 minutes ago
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 1:41pm

And as these photos show, the wait has been worth it.

The stunning new restaurant and cocktail bar on Broadway, next to New Theatre, is a Pan-Asian sensation... with a Japanese twist .

The owners promised something special and they have more than delivered with an incredibly stylish decor in which to enjoy your sushi, the live theatre of teppanyaki stations cooking food in front of you, a swish cocktail bar and even a private suite.

Bookings are being taken now on https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/katanapeterborough

1. Katana

A first look inside Katana restaurant at Broadway, Peterborough

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. Katana Restaurant at Broadway

A first look inside Katana restaurant at Broadway, Peterborough

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Katana

A first look inside Katana restaurant at Broadway, Peterborough

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Katana

A first look inside Katana restaurant at Broadway, Peterborough

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PeterboroughNew Theatre