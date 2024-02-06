In Peterborough - how far do you need to travel for a meal recommended by Michelin?

But if you live in Peterborough, how far are you willing to travel to sample the food on offer at those restaurants which Michelin thinks deserve special mention in this year’s publication?

The Chubby Castor at Castor (about five miles from the city centre), launched by Adebola Adeshina six years ago in the old Fitzwilliam Arms, retains its listing, as does Lee Clarke’s Prévost at The Haycock Hotel in Wansford. (nine miles).

Jim Trevor’s Six Bells at Witham on the Hill (17 miles) has kept the Bib Gourmand it won last year – the only one in Lincolnshire – while another Bib Gourmand, Hitchen’s Barn in Oakham is 25 miles from the city centre.

The Olive Branch at Clipsham is 23 miles away, while the Michelin Starred Hambleton Hall, also in Rutland, is a 26 mile journey.

But if it is Stars that you crave, Cambridge (40+ miles and the best part of an hour’s drive) has Midsummer House (two Stars) and Restaurant Twenty Two (one Star).

